Israeli Security Forces Thwart Terror Attack In Central Israel

Israel Police on Friday night thwarted a terror attack near the community of Tzur Yitzchak in central Israel.

A Palestine resident of Tulkarem illegally crossed the security fence armed with a knife, a rock, and a letter indicating his intention to commit an attack in Israel.

He aroused the suspicion of Israeli passersby who quickly alerted security officers.

Police officers carried out searches of the area and quickly located and arrested the man.

The terrorist can be seen in the video below standing by the side of the road while concealing a large rock behind his back.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)