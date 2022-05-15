Tehillim: HaGaon HaRav Simcha HaKohen Kook Is In Serious Condition

The Rav of Rechovot, HaGaon HaRav Simcha Hakohen Kook, was hospitalized at the end of last week in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

HaRav Kook, 92, is suffering from breathing difficulties and in great need of rachamei Shamayim.

HaRav Kook not only serves as the Rav of Rechovot but also as the Rav of the Churva shul in the Jewish Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem and is the Nasi of Yeshivas Meor HaTalmud.

The public is asked to daven for HaRav Simcha ben Baila Rochel l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)