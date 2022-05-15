Ben-Gvir: “We’ve Become The Joke Of The Middle East”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Rambam Hospital on Motzei Shabbos to protest Israel’s treatment of a terrorist who opened fire at Israeli security forces on Friday.

The terrorist was one of 13 Palestinians injured in Jenin on Friday in a fierce gun battle with Israeli security forces during a counterterrorism operation in which Israeli police commando Noam Raz, h’yd, a father of six, was killed.

Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of notorious terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi, was critically injured in the battle, and the director of the Jenin Hospital requested to transfer him to Israel in an attempt to save his life. Israel agreed to the request.

“It’s outrageous that a terrorist who shot at soldiers and Border Police officers is being treated at our expense in an Israeli hospital,” said Ben Gvir.

“Only in Israel does a terrorist shoot at soldiers and then treat him and save his life. We’ve become a joke in the Middle East. Someone who tries to kill Israelis shouldn’t be treated in the hospital, they should be sentenced to death and sent to the electric chair.”

As Ben-Gvir walked into the hospital, he met a Jew who told him that he was denied a bed in the hospital as none were available and meanwhile the terrorist is being treated there.

On Friday, a member of the Knesset, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh, went to the hospital to pay a sympathy visit to the terrorist. He was denied entry because his visit did not correspond with visiting hours. This isn’t Odeh’s first visit to a terrorist. In October, he visited a Hamas terrorist in Kaplan Hospital and ended up pushing Ben-Gvir, who confronted him about his visit.

In the video below, Palestinians can be seen transferring Zubeidi to the hospital. One Israeli responded to the video by writing: “Refuas Hanefesh to the Israeli government.”

Around midday on Sunday, Zubeidi died of his wounds.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and Islamic Jihad terror groups in Jenin threatened over the weekend to “open the gates of hell” if anything happened to Zubeidi while in Israeli custody.

