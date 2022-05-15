Police Chief Visits Elad Victims, Wife Of HaRav Lau, In Hospital

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai traveled to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah on Thursday to visit two of the wounded victims of the Elad terror attack, who are still unconscious.

Chief Rabbi of Israel Rav Dovid Lau was also present at the visit. Rav Lau’s wife, who had a stroke on the last day of Pesach, is also at Beilinson, and Shabtai visited her as well.

“Although it won’t turn back the time and prevent your loved ones from being harmed, it’s important for me to tell you that we arrested the terrorists,” Shabtai told the relatives.

“It was an intense operation but it was also a values-based mission for us. We were determined not to return without the terrorists. I bless you to continue to remain strong and I wish a refuah sheleimah to the wounded.”

Shabtai gifted the relatives with Sifrei Tehillim with personal dedications.

The public is asked to continue davening for Rav Lau’s wife, Feiga Tzipporah bas Hadassah and the Elad victims Shai ben Ilana, Shimon Ben Gamliel & Chaim ben Sora l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)