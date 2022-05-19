Beit Shemesh, Ma’ale Adumim Ban Entry Of Arabs With M-16 Shirts

Chareidi reporter Ariel Elharar posted a photo on Wednesday morning of an Arab in Beit Shemesh wearing an M-16 shirt, writing: “A worker at a construction site of the Beit Shemesh municipality with a shirt expressing solidarity with terrorists. Disturbing.”

Elharar tagged Beit Shemesh mayor Aliza Bloch on his post. Later on Wednesday, Bloch retweeted the photo, stating: “The director-general of the municipality Yochanan Mali will immediately investigate the incident. The worker is not in the city, he was there to drop off construction materials.”

“The director-general will clarify to all building contractors that we will not allow entry to any workers with displays of terrorism such as these. This order will be conveyed to all work sites in the city.”

In Ma’ale Adumim, a number of Arabs were sent home last week after coming to work wearing M-16 shirts.

The mayor of the city Benny Kasriel ordered the city’s security services to ban the entry of Arabs wearing any shirts or other items that support terrorism.

“We will show zero tolerance for any signs of support for terrorism,” he said. “We have already let go of several workers.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)