SCARED? Biden Hasn’t Conducted an Interview in 100 Consecutive Days, Trails All Recent Predecessors in Media Appearances

President Joe Biden on Friday hit a milestone – 100 straight days of not conducting a sit-down interview with a media outlet. His last interview came on February 10, when NBC’s Lester Holt interviewed him ahead of the Superbowl.

“One hundred days without a press interview underscores how little Biden cares to answer for struggling Americans seeking solutions to the crises he created,” RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said. “This milestone is yet another pitiful mark on Biden’s long list of failures.”

Overall, Biden has conducted far fewer interviews than his predecessors at this point of their presidencies. Biden has been interviewed just 23 times, while at this point Trump had been interviewed 95 times, and Barack Obama had spoken to media outlets 187 times – that’s more than 8 times as many as Biden.

He’s also well short of George W. Bush’s 60, Bill Clinton’s 64, George H.W. Bush’s 70, and Ronald Reagan’s 78, according to the White House Transitions Project.

Throughout Biden’s presidency, he has faced accusations that his staff is preventing him from talking to the media. The president is a well-known “gaffe machine” and questions about his allegedly declining cognitive abilities have added to questions about how he would perform in interviews.

But with Biden’s approval ratings sinking, some Democratic strategists believe it’s time for the president to step out in front of cameras more often.

“It would be an advantage for the president to do more interviews,” said strategist Brad Bannon. “He needs to get his message out, and if it was up to me, I’d encourage him to do more. I think it’s pretty clear the administration needs to do a better job getting his message across to the public.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)