Déjà Vu? French Jew Thrown From 17th Floor By His Neighbor

A 90-year-old Jewish man was pushed to his death last week by his neighbor, French police reported.

The police arrested a 51-year-old man for throwing René Hadjaj, 90, z’l, out the window of his apartment on the 17th floor of a building in Lyon, France.

According to a report by local newspaper Le Progrès, police have ruled out an anti-Semitic motive for the murder, saying that it was due to a neighborly dispute. However, outraged French Jews immediately noted the similarity of the case to that of the murder of Sarah Halimi in 2017.

Meyer Habib, a member of the French National Assembly, wrote that “without having all the details of this case, many see a sad similarity to the Sarah Halimi case, at the time passed in silence.” Habib questioned whether the murder was truly a result of a conflict between neighbors and said that he contacted the Minister of Home Affairs about the case.

Halimi was murdered by her Muslim neighbor, Kobili Traoré, who threw her out of the window of her third-floor apartment while yelling “Allahu akbar.”

The French court system later issued an outrageous ruling that Traoré was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

In addition to the above incidents, Jérémie Cohen, a 31-year-old Jew, was killed in Paris in February when he ran into the path of an oncoming tram in what was initially thought to be an accident. After his relatives obtained footage of the incident, it was discovered that he was killed while trying to escape a group of Muslims who were harassing him.

