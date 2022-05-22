5 Arrested For “ICU Riot” At Hadassah, 2 Arrested For Nahariya Riot

Five suspects have been arrested for attacking medical staff and damaging property at Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital last week.

One man was arrested at the scene of the incident, a second man was arrested on Friday, and three men, residents of east Jerusalem, were arrested over the weekend.

On Thursday night, two residents of the northern Arab town of Abu Snan were arrested for assaulting medical staff at the Galil Medical Center on Wednesday evening.

Medical staff at hospitals and clinics across Israel went on strike on Thursday to protest the rising number of violent incidents. The Israel Medical Association is demanding a police presence in every emergency room and other safety measures.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)