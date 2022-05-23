PAYBACK: Overwhelming Majority of GOP Voters Want Biden Impeached After Midterms

Nearly 70% of Republican voters say they want President Joe Biden to be impeached is the GOP takes over the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice, with over 70% of Americans believing that actions surrounding his second impeachment – the Jan. 6 riot – were crimes. Republicans are now eager to return the favor and impeach the sitting Democratic president.

Overall, 66% of Americans say Biden should not be impeached if Republicans win the House, but 68% of those who identify as Republican do want the president impeached.

“The decision to impeach a president was once viewed as a last resort to reign in a president who pushed or broke through the boundaries of our laws, values and ethics,” said Ttishe Nteta, associate professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the above poll.

“Today, impeachment is no longer a final option, but one of many weapons to be used in an era of rampant partisan polarization to gain an upper hand on one’s partisan opponents. With a number of Republican members of Congress calling to impeach President Biden, the chorus will likely grow louder if and when the Republican Party takes control of the U.S. House in 2022,” Nteta said.

