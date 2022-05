The condition of HaGaon HaRav Simcha Hakohen Kook, the Rav of Rechovot, has taken a turn for the worse over the past day.

HaRav Kook, 92, was hospitalized over a week ago in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem where it was found that he was suffering from pneumonia.

The Rav’s talmidim and family members have requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Simcha ben Baila Rochel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

