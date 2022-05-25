Police Activated Drones Among Kevarim Of Meron Victims

The members of the Elhadad and Joseph families, who lost their children in the Meron disaster last year, encountered a shocking situation when they tried to daven at the kevarim of their children – who are buried at the Meron cemetery – on Lag B’Omer, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

According to the report, family members complained on Sunday to the Badatz Eidah HaChareidis in Jerusalem about, among other things, the desecration of their children’s kevarim in the beis kevaros at Meron.

Both families had been told by the Meron project manager and the police that they would be allowed free access to the kevarim on the yahrtzeit. But on Lag B’Omer, the family members were astounded to see that the road to the beis kevaros was blocked and they weren’t allowed access to the kevarim. After over an hour of standing in the hot sun, the police agreed to let in only a few family members.

Additionally, they said that were shocked to find that the police had set up a makeshift headquarters in the cemetery from where they were activating police drones that were monitoring the Meron site. The relatives said that the police officers had situated themselves between the matzeivos, which they view as a severe desecration of the kevarim. When one of them took out his camera to photograph what he was seeing, the police stationed there told them that photography was forbidden and any violation would be considered a criminal offense.

The family members were also forced to shorten their tefillos by the kevarim due to the police activities at the site.

One of the parents told B’Chadrei that they couldn’t imagine why they and the kevarim were treated so disgracefully on such a painful day for them. “There wasn’t enough room in the open areas around Meron to place the drone control center that it had to be davka on and between the kevarim?”

B’Chadrei requested a response on the issue from Israel Police but has not yet received one.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)