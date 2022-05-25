DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Williamsburg Hatzolah Breaks Down Door to Get to Unconscious Patient

Williamsburg Hatzolah’s heroic volunteers took on an unusual task Wednesday morning: breaking down a door to gain access to a patient.

Passers-by of a shoe store in Williamsburg Wednesday morning noticed the establishment’s proprietor sprawled unconscious on the floor. Upon attempting to reach him, they found the door to the store locked, barring their entry.

Williamsburg Hatzolah was quickly called, with half a dozen EMTs and paramedics converging on the store in a matter of minutes.

Facing down the barrier preventing them from getting to the patient, Hatzolah members simply attacked the door, smashing in the glass and then snapping open the lock to allow them to enter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)