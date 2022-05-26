US Embassy In Israel Bans Employees From Old City On Yom Yerushalayim

The US Embassy in Israel on Wednesday issued a security alert, banning its employees and their family members from entering the Old City at any time on Sunday, May 29, on Yom Yerushalayim, when the Flag March is taking place.

It also banned employees from visiting the Old City of Jerusalem on Fridays and after dark from Wednesday until Monday and from entering the Old City through Sha’ar Shechem, Sha’ar Herod, and Shaar HaAriyos.

Even after the parade, employees are banned from Sha’ar Shechem until further notice.

“U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning,” the embassy stated. “The security environment is complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)