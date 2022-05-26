Boro Park Hatzolah Ambulance Overturns, 2 Members Injured [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A Boro Park Hatzolah ambulance overturned at 14th Avenue and 39th Street on Thursday morning.
Sources confirm to YWN that the ambulance was on its was to an emergency at the time of the crash. There was no patient inside.
Two Hatzolah volunteers were treated by Hatzolah; both are in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Surveillance footage shows how the Boro Park Hatzolah Ambulance overturned this morning. Bichasdei Hashem, both members only have minor injuries.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The cause is unknown? How about not driving like in a Hollywood car chase scene for starters? Centrifugal force is immutable.
It can be seen from the video that the overturning was due to a collision
Was due to not coming to a full stop at a red light which is the law for all emergency vehicles on a call 🤦🏻♂️
“The cause of the crash is unknown.”
The immediate cause is clear. The question is why didnt the ambulance driver not slow done as he approached a red light?
Did he go blind?
Did his brake not work?
Did he think he’s on the way to an emergency so if other people get hurt so be it?
That cause is unknown