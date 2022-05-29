HaRav Edelstein: “They Don’t Realize The Flag Parade Is Dangerous?”

The MKs of United Torah Judaism met with Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on Motzei Shabbos in his home on Bnei Brak to consult with him about various issues related to the fragile political situation.

HaRav Edelstein urged the MKs to work toward forming a new government in the current Knesset rather than going to another election.

It was the first meeting of the UTJ MKs with HaRav Edelstein since the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl. [UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni met privately with the Rosh Yeshivah during that time].

During the meeting, HaRav Edelstein spoke out against the Flag March taking place on Sunday, Yom Yerushalayim, According to a report by Walla‘s Chareidi affairs reporter, HaRav Edelstein asked the MKs: “Do they not understand that it’s unnecessary and dangerous?”

According to another source, HaRav Edelstein also inquired about the possibility of dissuading Jews from visiting Har HaBayis with the fact that it provokes the umos ha’olam. The MKs responded that it’s not possible.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)