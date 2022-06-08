WATCH: Arab Nabs Police Officer’s M-16, Flees To Chevron

A Palestinian driver on Wednesday morning snatched the rifle of an Israeli police officer at a junction in southern Har Chevron and sped off.

In a video of the incident, the driver is seen trying to bypass a traffic checkpoint, leading the police officers to unstrap their weapons and attempt to stop him. The Arab grabbed one of the officer’s rifles and drove off, throwing the police officer to the ground.

A large number of Israeli security forces launched a manhunt for the Arab, who had driven off in the direction of Chevron.

Shortly later, the Arab turned himself in to Palestinian Authority security forces and returned the stolen weapon. The PA returned the weapon to the Israeli police.

