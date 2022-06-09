ON THE WAY OUT? Report: Ze’ev Elkin Seeking Position Outside The Gov’t

Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope), who is considered one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, is seeking a new position outside the government, Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Elkin is seeking to resign from the government and be appointed the chairman of the Jewish Agency, an appointment that has been postponed several times and is expected to take place in early July.

Sources who spoke with Elkin said that he “understands the government is finished” and is making plans for the future.

In response to the report, Elkin replied: “I respect the Jewish Agency and think that it’s an important body from a national viewpoint. Therefore if a serious proposal is offered, I will consider it. I will consult with [New Hope chairman] Gideon Sa’ar and decide.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)