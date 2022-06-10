Frightening Video Of Near-Lynch In French Hill Published

Channel 12 News published a video on Thursday night of the lynching attempt of off-duty Border Police officers and a civilian in French Hill late Wednesday night.

In the video, the Arabs can be seen smashing the windshields of the car and removing the driver from the car, and then strangling him and beating him.

The Arabs also stole one of the officer’s guns. The other cop shot in the air, dispersing the Arabs. The officer who was beaten was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

The two police officers and a civilian had made a wrong turn into the Issawiya neighborhood, where Arabs chased after them into French Hill and attacked them.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)