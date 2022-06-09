WATCH: Gunshots In French Hill: Arabs Chase After Jewish Car, Steal Gun

Two off-duty Israeli police officers and a civilian who were in an unmarked car near the entrance to the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya late Wednesday night were violently attacked by dozens of Arabs.

The Arabs chased after them to the adjoining neighborhood of French Hill while throwing rocks and cinderblocks at them and spraying pepper spray. One of the Arabs even managed to nab one of the officer’s weapons from the car.

Eventually, the officers, who felt their lives were in danger, shot in the air in order to disperse the Arabs.

One Border Police officer was lightly injured from stones thrown at him and the car sustained heavy damage.

A large number of police forces were called to the scene and launched a search for the suspects and the stolen weapons. In the course of the night, the weapon was found and three suspects were arrested.

On Wednesday morning, a Palestinian snatched a police officer’s rifle at a traffic checkpoint in southern Har Chevron and sped off in the direction of Chevron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)