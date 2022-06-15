Approximately Two Thousand Attend Hachnasas Sefer Torah held in memory of Meron Victim Chaim Rock zt”l

Last week, a joyous Hachnasas Sefer Torah was held in the Mishknos Yaakov neighborhood in Ramat Bet Shemesh Alef.

What made this Hachnasas Sefer Torah special was that the Torah was sponsored L’iluty Nishmas Chaim Rock Zt”l, a precious young man who tragically passed away in the Meron tragedy last year.

Following Chaim’s passing, Rabbi Chanoch Davidman of Ohr Hatorah reached out to the Jewish Content Network with his vision of raising funds for a Sefer Torah. Leveraging the powerful Chesed Fund platform, they managed to raise over $65,000, which helped pay for Chaim’s Sefer Torah.

The procession went from the Rock home to Lev Eliyahu, where the family davens everyday.

The community is led by the Mara D’Asra Rav Mordechai Goldstein.

Many illustrious Rabbanim came to joined inthe momentous occassion, including Rav Moshe Tuvia Dinkel, Rav Dovid Reichman, Rav Yitzchak Chaim Sharabani, Rav Gavriel Yosef Levy and Rav Yosef Chaim Levine.

In a tremendous honor to Chaim’s memory, the event was attended by approximately 2,000 people in total. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from the Jewish communit at large was, and continues to be, a tremendous source of comfort for the Rock family during this difficult time.