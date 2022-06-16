WATCH: HaGaon HaRav Bergman: “I Was Orphaned At Age 7”

Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman addressed hundreds of orphaned yeshivah bochurim this week at an event held by the Mamshichim organization.

The Rosh Yeshivah, who was the keynote speaker at the event, spoke at length about his experience of losing his mother at the young age of seven.

“My dear children,” HaRav Bergman said. “The person speaking to you right now was also a yasom. At the age of seven and a half, my dear mother, a’h, passed away. I myself went through what you’re going through and I know what it’s like to be a yasom.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)