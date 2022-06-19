TEHILLIM: HaRav Dovid Cohen Shlit”a Hospitalized

HaRav Dovid Cohen, the revered rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Chevron, was hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Yerushalayim due to chest pains.

The rosh yeshiva, who addressed the Adirei HaTorah maamad in Philadelphia this past Sunday, flew back to Eretz Yisroel on Wednesday, and began feeling ill on Friday, with the rosh yeshiva reportedly concerned that he was having a heart attack.

No further information has yet been made available about the rosh yeshiva’s condition.

Please daven for the refuah sheleima of HaGaon HaRav Dovid Ben Chaya Esther Ettel.

