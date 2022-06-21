HaGaon HaRav Edelstein Is Mechazeik Moishe Kleinerman’s Parents

The parents of Moishe Kleinerman, the 16-year-old who has been missing for 87 days, visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein in Bnei Brak on Monday evening to request a bracha.

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher accompanied the Kleinermans on their visit. Asher has been asked to assist the family in their discussions with the police and other authorities.

HaRav Edelstein spoke words of chizzuk to Kleinermans and gave them a bracha.

On Sunday, UTJ MK Yaakov Tessler and Shas MKS Michoel Malkieli and Uriel Busso visited the Kleinerman’s home in Modiin Illit and promised to do whatever they can to assist them.

Unfortunately, there are still no leads on the case.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)