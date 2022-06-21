GVIR ALERT? Herman Kahan of Brooklyn Wins $126 Million Mega Millions Lottery

Social media exploded on Tuesday afternoon after a man from Brooklyn won a $126 Mega Millions jackpot, and everyone just wants to know who he is.
The man, named as Herman Kahan of Brooklyn, has been a New York Mega Millions subscription player since 2021, and claimed his $126,000,000 jackpot from the March 8 Mega Millions drawing.
The winning numbers drawn on March 8 were: 07 18 38 58 64 Mega Ball 24.
The man chose to receive his jackpot as a single lump sum totaling $52,559,839 after required withholdings.
Photos of various individuals are already viral on WhatsApp – all of them confirmed to be false.
While all of our community detectives will be hard at work trying to figure out who he is, it will take one Tzedakah or Yerushalmi Meshulach two minutes to figure it all out.
Stay tuned for more info!
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Kahan also happens to be an Arab name.
A certain Yerushalmi shalicah (Reb Schneurer) has cancelled all his remaining appointments in Willy and BP for the week and has just chartered a private jet for the return flight to EY. Further information pending.
I might need his help!
YAY!!!! You must have such merits to deserve this stewardship position. May you enjoy tranquility and the moral lift from all the power you now have for good! Good for you!!!!
ברוך דיין האמת 🙂
What is this garbage of an article?
Mazel Tov on his new fortune.
I hope for his sake that no one finds out who he is. Between a host of new friends and relatives, shnorers, etc. his life will be miserable with a good chance that he’ll be bankrupt quickly unless he can be smart enough not to spend it too quickly.
New Jersey allows its winners to remain anonymous. Unfortunately, New York doesn’t.
He’s my long lost brother Hymie!