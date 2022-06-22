TRUST IS GONE: Israel Leaving US In The Dark About Iran Hits

Israel has been increasing its covert attacks on Iranian nuclear targets and is mostly leaving the US in the dark about it, multiple US officials told CNN.

Israel “(doesn’t) seem to have a strategic plan right now to end the Iranian nuclear weapons development,” said Jonathan Panikoff, head of the Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council and a former deputy national intelligence officer for the Near East at the National Intelligence Council. “It’s hoping that through a series of tactical actions it can keep the pressure on and continuously delay Iranian progress.”

“The more the Israelis push — especially if the Iranians decide JCPOA is dead — the more the Iranians are going to push back.”

According to the report, President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure from the US’ Middle East allies to develop a realistic plan to restrain Iran as he prepares for his trip next month to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The situation with Iran is getting very hot,” one official said. “That is a huge part of why we need to do this trip — our allies want to know we are serious about dealing with this.”

“A lot of our partners feel strongly that the US Iran policy is making them inherently less safe,” said a congressional aide familiar with the deliberations. “And when you tie that policy to the Afghanistan withdrawal, restrictive arms sales, the lukewarm embrace of the Abraham Accords, the advertised pivot to the Indo-pacific — we have a lot of partners willing to take matters into their own hands.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)