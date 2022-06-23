Ivanka Trump, Kushner Visit The Kosel With Their Kids

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were seen visiting the Kosel on Wednesday with their children.

The family landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Monday morning.

There have been no reports on the reason for their visit but it’s possible that it’s a combination family trip/business visit. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Kushner founded a private equity fund that is investing millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia into Israeli tech companies.

חתנו ובתו של הנשיא לשעבר טראמפ הגיעו לביקור פרטי בכותל ולאחר תפילה הטמינו פתק עם בקשות אישיות. @Yoni_Kempinski pic.twitter.com/clikgbIf47 — ערוץ 7 (@arutz7heb) June 22, 2022

