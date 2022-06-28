Yom Tefillah Today for Rachmasrivka Rebbe Who Remains in Critical Condition

A Yom Tefillah has been set for today, Tuesday, for the refuah sheleima of the Rachmasrivka Rebbe, Chai Yitzchok ben Esther Rivka, who remains on a respirator and in critical condition as he battles pneumonia.

The Rebbe is a son of Rav Yochanan Twersky, the previous Rachmastrivka Rebbe zt”l, and a son-in-law of Rav Yaakov Yosef Twersky, the previous Skverer Rebbe.

The Rebbe is an internationally known tzaddik, who leads his bais medrash and kehillah in Boro Park, Brooklyn. He is the uncle of the other Rachmastrivka Rebbe in Jerusalem.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)