HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal: “Now I Understand The Words Of The Chazon Ish”

HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal referred to current events during a sichah he gave over in his Beis Medrash on Rechov Givat Moshe in Jerusalem.

“‘The Gemara says in Sanhedrin: ‘Ben-Dovid will not come until the מלכות הזלה of Israel ends, like it says: ‘And he shall cut off the tendrils with pruning hooks.’ Rashi says: What is מלכות הזלה? Until Israel doesn’t even have a weak and poor government… and then the geulah will come.'”

“We now have here, lo aleinu, such a weak government – it must be abolished before Moshiach. You see now what’s happening, the abnormality of it – meshugaim – they brought in the Arabs.”

“They’re saying that there will be 5th elections. I say: They don’t know how to count? Only up to 5? But what’s the direction? תכלה מלכות הזלה.”

“It’s said in the name of the Chazon Ish that one day we’ll wake up and there won’t be a state anymore. I never understood how that could be. How could it be that suddenly there won’t be a state? But now it’s happening in front of our eyes. One election after another, the Arabs are partners, the state is being revoked.”

“What’s the nafka minah? That we need to be mechazeik to use our time well. At the moment that the shofar of Moshiach is heard, our avodah is finished. Now avodah is still possible, we can be mechazeik in Torah, in yiras Shamayim, in midos tovos.”

“!שנזכה כולנו לביאת משיח במהרה בימינו אמן”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)