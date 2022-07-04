Lieberman: I Can Be Prime Minister, Bennett Proved It’s Possible

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a recent interview that he sees himself as a candidate for prime minister.

“In the past, I thought that you need at least 20 seats [to serve as prime minister] but Naftali Bennett proved otherwise,” Lieberman said in an interview With Channel 12 News.

“I compare to any other candidate in seniority, capability, and knowledge,” he added.

Lieberman has declared that he will not sit in the same government as Shas, UTJ, and the Religious Zionist Party, and will not sit in a government headed by opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu.

Lieberman stated that he’s willing to sit in a unity government with Likud as long as it’s headed by someone other than Binyamin Netanyahu. But he did not explain why the Likud would choose to sit with Yisrael Beiteinu, which won seven seats in the last election, over the UTJ, Shas, and Religious Zionist parties, which won a combined 22 seats in the last election.

