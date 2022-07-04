Children Scarred By Father’s Shocking Death

The tragic recent passing of Rabbi Mordechai Goldman serves as a powerful reminder of how fragile a life can be. Goldman, 47, was home with his children when he suddenly collapsed. For three weeks, his wife and 10 children sat by the side of his hospital bed, and his community prayed for his survival. In a shocking turn, Goldman passed away, leaving his family and congregation devastated.





Rabbi Goldman was a dedicated family man and Torah scholar, who edited seforim. Without him, his widow Baila is at a loss: Not only did Rabbi Goldman solely handle his family’s finances for 25 years, his wife does not even know how to access their bank account.





At the funeral, hundreds gathered to watch young red-headed children weep openly over their father’s shrouded body. A Chesed Fund campaign has been opened to help Mrs. Goldman support her family after this tragedy. Donations will help her to cover the family’s basic expenses while she and her children overcome their grief.