LAUGHABLE: California Governor Airs Ads Trying to Get Floridians to Move to His State

California Governor Gavin Newsom is airing ads in Florida over the July 4th weekend inviting Floridians to move to his state for more “freedom.”

“It’s Independence Day,” Newsom said in the ad. “So let’s talk about what’s going on in America. Freedom is under attack in your state.

“Republican leaders… are banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. I urge all of you living in Florida, to join the fight — or join us in California.”

Newsom’s choice of airing the ads in Florida isn’t arbitrary; it’s well known that the California governor is seriously considering a run for the presidency in 2024, especially if Biden doesn’t run again. And if he does win the nomination, Florida will be a crucial state in the general election, not to mention one whose governor, Ron DeSantis, might very well be the Republican nominee.

Asked by Fox News about the ads, DeSantis said: “Yes, there’s a lot of Californians who like what we’re doing who are coming, but even the ones that posture against Florida typically find their way here.”

DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refererenced Newsom’s ads by tweeting: “Californians… aren’t you glad you pay 60% of your income in taxes to bankroll fun projects like this?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)