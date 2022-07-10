1st Call In Yrs: PM Lapid & PA’s Abbas Speak; Shaked: “End The Obsession With Abbas”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, the first time since 2017 that an Israeli prime minister spoke with the Palestinian Authority’s chairman.

The call came amid preparations for US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East and according to reports, the request for the phone call came from the White House.

Lapid’s office issued a statement saying that “the PA chairman congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the PA Chairman on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday.”

“The two spoke about the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure quiet and calm.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was quick to attack Lapid’s move, stating: “Baruch Hashem, the Abraham Accords provided an opening to send Eid al-Adha greetings to a number of Arab states.”

“I suggest to wean yourself of the obsession to run to greet Abbas who appealed to the Hague court to ‘prosecute’ IDF soldiers.”

On Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas at his headquarters in Ramallah.

