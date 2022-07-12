Mazal Tov! Elor Azaria, Who Was Jailed After Killing Terrorist, Gets Married

Elor Azaria, the former IDF soldier who was imprisoned for manslaughter after killing an already subdued Arab terrorist in Chevron in 2016, got married on Monday evening.

Azaria got engaged at the beginning of the year to Shaked Asher outside the Me’aras Hamachpeilah in Chevron.

The wedding took place in the central town of Kiryat Ekron. Right-wing activists and Chevron residents came to show their support for Azaria, including Otzmat Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bentzi Gopstein, Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel.

In 2016, during Azaria’s IDF service in Chevron, an Arab carried out a stabbing attack during the Purim celebration in the city.

Abdel Fattah al-Sharif stabbed and wounded an IDF soldier and was neutralized by other soldiers on the scene. Shortly later, Azaria shot and killed the already incapacitated Sharif as he was laying on the ground, sparking a storm of controversy, with many praising his actions as heroic and others condemning him as a murderer.

He was subsequently convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 months in prison. He was released in May 2018 after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

