HODU L’HASHEM: SCHI Founder Rabbi Osher Eisemann Granted New Trial; Prosecution Withheld Key Evidence

Judge Joseph Peone has vacated the two convictions state prosecutors managed to snag SCHI founder Rabbi Osher Eisemann on.

The judge determined that evidence withheld by prosecutors during the original trial may have influenced the jury into convicting Rabbi Eisemann, whereas had the evidence been allowed, it may have resulted in finding him innocent.

Rabbi Eisemann’s lawyer, Lee Vartan, made a compelling case to Judge Peone last Friday, arguing that the prosecution’s hiding the evidence was cause for the SCHI founder’s convictions to be tossed. Judge Peone agreed.

READ THE FULL STORY ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS