CUCKOO: Climate Activists Slashing Tires in NYC and Beyond to Stop Emissions

A British group of climate activists has taken credit for slashing dozens of tires on SUVs in New York City and elsewhere, saying their efforts are aimed at reducing emissions from the vehicle which are a “disaster for our health, our public safety and our climate.”

The Tyre Extinguishers, as the group is called, say they’ve expanded beyond their tire-slashing spree in New York City, and have already slashed dozens more in Chicago, San Francisco, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

And they’re not done yet. A spokesperson for the wacky group said they are planning a massive expansion of their tire-slashing operations nationwide in the coming weeks.

“It can happen anywhere, anytime,” the spokesperson told Fox News in an email. “If you’re reading this and you own an SUV, scrap it before we get to it.”

The Tyre Extinguishers’ website asserts that “bigger and bigger cars are dominating our towns and cities, and all so a privileged few can flaunt their wealth… Because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from this danger, we must protect ourselves.”

The website also provides similarly minded activists tips on how to quickly slash a tire, as well as a leaflet that activists can leave on the windshields of vehicles they targeted.

And it’s not just gas-powered SUVs being targeted, either. The Tyre Extinguishers are even slashing the tires of SUVs that run solely on electricity, claiming that even those SUVs leave a major carbon footprint.

