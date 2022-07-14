President Biden! “Jerusalem Was Given By G-d To Israel For Eternity”

The Toras Hamedina organization and the residents of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Orot, which is near the Palestinian hospital US President Joe Biden is visiting on Friday, hung a protest sign along the route to the hospital, Arutz Sheva reported.

Biden will be the first US president to visit east Jerusalem in a violation of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, a recognition which has been ratified in US law. Additionally, US officials rejected Israel’s request to allow Israeli officials to accompany him on the visit.

The sign states: “President Biden! The entire Jerusalem was given by G-d to King David and his son Solomon and to all of Am Yisrael for eternity.”

A protest against Biden’s visit to east Jerusalem was banned by Israel Police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)