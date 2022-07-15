DONALD WHO? Pelosi Refuses to Talk About Trump’s Expected 2024 Run [VIDEO]

With President Trump all but announcing a third run for the presidency, Nancy Pelosi is refusing to join in the speculation – or what it would mean for the Speaker and her fellow Democrats.

When asked about the media going wild with the rumors of if and when Trump will announce his presidential bid, Pelosi said, “Do I ever even mention his name? Would I even waste my time talking about him?”

Pelosi then swiftly changed the topic of conversation to the midterm elections, saying that “Democrats have absolutely no intention of losing the House in November and the Senate too.”

Sure, no political parties ever intend to lose elections, but somehow it happens regardless of their wishes.

“We are mobilized, we are fortified and we have great candidates,” Pelosi continued, gravely adding that “our country is at risk, our democracy is at risk.”

She said she won’t “speculate on who’s running in 2024, even it it’s the former occasional occupant of the White House,” saying it’s up to Republicans to choose their presidential candidate. “But we do know that if people vote, women vote, women win and so do their issues.”

