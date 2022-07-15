WATCH: Joe Lieberman: “How Can Biden Be So Naïve About Iran?”

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn. spoke to Newsmax on Thursday about US President Joe Biden’s disagreement with Israel about the proper approach to Iran.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid asserted on Thursday that the only way to stop Iran is to “put a credible military threat on the table” but Biden publicly disagreed that “diplomacy is the best way forward.”

Lieberman wondered how Biden could possibly be so naive about Iran after so many decades in foreign policy and noted how Biden’s stance on Iran “will carry over to Saudi Arabia which is the real focus of Biden’s visit.”

As Lieberman put it: “The Iranians won’t just give up their nuclear program to be nice to us even if they bribe them. It’s naive to think that that’s the case.”

Lieberman also discussed the fact that Biden claimed during an interview with Israeli media that the Trump administration “walked away from the Middle East” – completely ignoring the Abraham Accords and the fact that Biden himself is sabotaging ties with the most important player in the Middle East by its stance on Iran. At a time when the US desperately needs Saudi oil, the kingdom views the US negotiations with Iran “as sitting down with their enemy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)