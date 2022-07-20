Mazal Tov! Netanyahu’s Chareidi Daughter Gives Birth To 5th Child

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who is currently on a working vacation in London, was informed on Tuesday that his daughter gave birth to her fifth child, Netanyahu’s fifth grandchild.

Netanyahu’s daughter Noa, 42, from his first marriage, is a ba’ales teshuvah. She and her husband, businessman Daniel Roth, belong to the Breslover community and live in Mea Shearim.

“Mazal Tov to Noa my daughter and her husband Danny on their birth of a son,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “You should be zocheh to raise him to Torah, mitzvos, happiness and health.”

מזל טוב לנועה בתי ולדני בעלה לרגל הולדת הבן! שתזכו לגדלו לתורה ולמצוות, אושר ובריאות. מאחלים – שרה וביבי, יאיר ואבנר ❤️ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 19, 2022

Netanyahu held meetings in London with British Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and other members of parliament from the Conservative Party. The meetings were also attended by Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.

