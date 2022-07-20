Mazal Tov! Netanyahu’s Chareidi Daughter Gives Birth To 5th Child

0
Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, seen here with Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and British MPs, heard about his new grandchild's birth in London.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, who is currently on a working vacation in London, was informed on Tuesday that his daughter gave birth to her fifth child, Netanyahu’s fifth grandchild.

Netanyahu’s daughter Noa, 42, from his first marriage, is a ba’ales teshuvah. She and her husband, businessman Daniel Roth, belong to the Breslover community and live in Mea Shearim.

“Mazal Tov to Noa my daughter and her husband Danny on their birth of a son,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. “You should be zocheh to raise him to Torah, mitzvos, happiness and health.”

Netanyahu held meetings in London with British Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, and other members of parliament from the Conservative Party. The meetings were also attended by Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)