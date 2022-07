HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein felt unwell on Thursday morning after Shacharis and was evacuated to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital at about 7:45 a.m.

HaRav Edelstein was reportedly experiencing chest pains.

Last week, the Ponavezh Rosh Yeshivah tested positive for COVID for the second time.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)