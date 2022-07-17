TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Tests Positive For COVID

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein tested positive for COVID on Friday morning.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the Rosh Yeshivah is Baruch Hashem feeling well and is following his normal learning schedule.

This is the second time that the Rosh Yeshivah contracted COVID.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon Ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

