FLASHBACK – ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Biden: “You’re Not Going to Get COVID If You Have These Vaccinations” [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, the first time the 79-year-old has been infected with the virus.

The septuagenarian Biden is quadruple-vaxxed, having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine shortly before taking office, and getting two booster shots since – one last September and another in late March.

Ironically, Biden made a clear assertion about the vaccines during a CNN Town Hall event exactly one year ago today.

“You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden said.

In an incredible twist, his words came back to bite him Thursday after they were debunked by a Covid-19 test administered to him exactly one year later.

