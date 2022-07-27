RED FLAG: Support for Biden Sinking Among Democrats in First Presidential Primary State New Hampshire

The majority of Democrats in New Hampshire don’t want Joe Biden to run for reelection, a stunning blow to the president’s reelection team and his prospects for a second term in the White House. For a century, New Hampshire has held the first presidential primaries in the nation (Iowa has caucuses, which are similar but not quite the same as primaries).

A poll from the University of New Hampshire finds that just 31% of likely Democratic primary voters want Biden to run again while 59% want him to hang up the cleats and retire into the sunset. Just last summer, 74% of Democrats in the state said they wanted Biden to run for a second term.

Biden’s favorability among Democrats in New Hampshire has also taken a nosedive and is now down to just 42%, an all-time low for him. Just as concerning for the president’s team is that three-quarters of Democrats said they are “somewhat” or “very” concerned about Biden’s age.

When asked which candidate they would most prefer in 2024, 17% of New Hampshire Democrats said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, with Biden getting 16%. Senator Elizabeth Warren of nearby Massachusetts and California Gov. Gavin Newsom got 10%, while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar got 9%, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 8%.

What about Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024? Just 6% of New Hampshire Democrats said they want to see that outcome.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)