WATCH THIS: Garland Says He Could Prosecute Trump Even if He’s Running for President

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to rule out prosecuting Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C., saying he intends “to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible” accountable.

Garland was asked about the Jan. 6 riot by NBC host Lester Holt, who specifically wanted to know whether Trump could be prosecuted for his actions relating to that day, noting that doing so would “arguably tear the country apart.”

“Look, we pursue justice without fear or favor,” Garland said. “We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan. 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable. That’s what we do.”

“So if Donald Trump were to become a candidate for president again, that would not change your schedule or how you move forward or don’t move forward?” Holt asked.

“I’ll say again that we will hold accountable anyone who is criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer – legitimate lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Garland replied.

The Garland-led Justice Dept. has been coming under increasing pressure to prosecute Trump following weeks of public hearings by the Jan. 6 committee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)