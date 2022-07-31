JARED vs. BANNON: Kushner Describes His Feuds with “Toxic” Former Trump Strategist

In his upcoming book, Jared Kushner details his many clashes with Steve Bannon, saying he was a “toxic” presence in the West Wing who threatened to break him “in half” if Kushner turned on him.

In one instance, Kusher writes that he told Bannon to stop leaking negative information about senior economic adviser Gary Cohn.

“Steve, you gotta stop leaking on Gary,” Kushner says he told Bannon. “We’re trying to build a team here.”

“Cohn’s the one leaking on me,” Bannon reportedly responded. “Jared, right now, you’re the one undermining the president’s agenda. And if you go against me, I will break you in half. Don’t [expletive removed] with me.”

Kushner writes that he isn’t sure his response to Bannon’s presence was correct and that he was “woefully unprepared” for Bannon, who he writes is “a black belt in the dark arts of media manipulation.”

Another feud Kushner describes is when Reince Priebus, Trump’s first chief-of-staff, urged him to call the NYT’s Maggie Haberman to ward off a story about Priebus and Bannon being kicked off an Air Force One flight when Trump was unhappy with them.

After making the call, Bannon exploded at him.

“How [expletive] dare you leak on me?” Bannon erupted at Kushner. “If you leak on me, I can leak out on you 28 ways from Sunday.”

Trump soured on Bannon before eventually firing him in August 2017, a move that Kushner says he liked taking credit for.

“Admitting that I didn’t yet have any major policy successes to show for my seven months in government, I joked, ‘At least I was able to get Steve Bannon fired. That partially saves the world from immediate disaster.'”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)