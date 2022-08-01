“WE’RE DOING OUR JOB”: NYC Mayor Adams Says Lowering Crime is Not Fully in His Control [SEE THE VIDEO]

Mayor Eric Adams was questioned on Monday by veteran Hamodia reporter Reuvain Borchardt over soaring crime in New York City, noting that the mayor’s campaign platform placed an overarching focus on combatting the Big Apple’s crime crisis.

“When can we expect crime to drop?” Borchardt asked. “You have been in office for seven months, you ran on a platform of lowering crime. When can we expect to see those decreases in crime?”

“When we get all our partners on board,” Adams responded, insisting that “we’re doing our job.”

“The NYPD is taking thousands of guns off the streets. We are making arrests – a high level of arrests for violent crimes… What is in our control we are doing the maximum,” he asserted.

“What we need to do: judges, lawmakers, prosecutors. The criminal justice system has several pieces to it; every piece must work,” he said.

Watch the exchange below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)