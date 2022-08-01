Cheder Toras Zev in Lakewood has over 800 talmidim enrolled with five parallel classes in Primary through third grade, bli ayin hora

WE NEED YOU…

Cheder Toras Zev

Growth…

Cheder Toras Zev was founded by Rabbi Chaim Zev Eidelman in 2009 with just 17 young talmidim whose parents aspired for them to love Torah, love the Ribbono Shel Olam and love life. Year after year, the talmidim enjoy chinuch of devoted Rabbeim developing them into happy, enthusiastic bnei Torah and yerei shamayim. As the talmidim grew, so did Cheder Toras Zev. Just thirteen years ago, there was one class per grade. For the 2022-23 school year, the Cheder has over 800 talmidim enrolled with five parallel classes in Primary through third grade, bli ayin hora.

…Individuality

In Cheder Toras Zev, you see the vibrancy and hear the kol Torah of a large, growing Mosad. Still, the chinuch approach and interactions with talmidim are as warm and individualized as they were when the Cheder had one class with just 17 talmidim. Each boy is treated with love and respect enveloped with smiles and chiyus. We recognize that no two talmidim have an identical path towards achieving their maximum potential. Our Menahelim and Rabbeim know the unique qualities and circumstances of each talmid and spare no effort or expense to make sure that each talmid is doing his absolute best.

