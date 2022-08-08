WATCH: Last Year On Tisha B’Av: Moishe Kleinerman Visits Tzion In Chevron

Moishe Kleinerman, now missing for 134 days, was caught on video at the tzion of Otniel ben Kenaz in Chevron last year on Tisha B’Av, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Kleinerman was caught on camera by the photographer Ari Kuperstock.

“When I videoed him, I obviously had no idea that his name would become known in the future,” Kuperstock told B’Chadrei. “He told me about his love for visiting kivrei tzaddikim all over Eretz Yisrael.”

“After he disappeared, I remembered the photos and video I took and I’m publicizing them in the hope that they’ll soon find him healthy and sound.”

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)