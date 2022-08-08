He was the Rabbi. Now he can’t even go to shul.





Rabbi Aharon Berger would give anything to go back to the “glory days” in Beitar. He was the Rav of Shearis Yisroel synagogue. Rabbi Berger would happily answer questions and welcome new-comers, and was himself a fixture in the community. Until tragedy struck.





Rebbetzin Berger passed away at just 38 years old, and Rabbi Berger became ill as well.





Blockages in his arteries caused several health problems, which have now gotten out of control. His leg is swollen and purple, and extremely painful to move. Each time he tries to walk, Rabbi Berger screams out in pain.





He is trapped in his home and his leg is getting worse, more disfigured. Doctors say that if he does not get major surgery, he will die. Tragically, the widower is unable to afford the surgery he needs to live.





Donations are being collected to save Rabbi Berger’s life. Any and all help is deeply appreciated.





