Yeshiva Bochurim Violently Attacked By Arabs In Old City Of Jerusalem

Yeshivah bochurim on their way to the Kosel on Tisha B’Av night were violently attacked by Arabs, leaving one bochur unconscious.

The attack occurred on Motzei Shabbos at midnight when the three bochurim were near Sha’ar HaAshpot. Suddenly, an Arab jumped out of the doorway of one of the houses and jumped on 24-year-old Y., punching him in his jaw with brass knuckles.

A second Arab then joined the attack, beating Y.’s head with a rock in his hand. Another one of the bochurim was attacked with pepper spray. Meanwhile, Y. collapsed and lost consciousness. His friends screamed for help, alerting the police officers who were standing at the entrance to Sha’ar HaAshpot.

The two Arabs fled the scene and the police were unable to locate them. Y. was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he received stitches on his head and face and was Baruch Hashem, released the next morning.

Y. and his friends are being represented by a lawyer from the Honenu legal aid organization. “This is another serious incident of a severe, violent, and antisemitic attack against Jews by vile terrorists who spread fear on the streets of Jerusalem within touching distance of the Border Police station,” said Attorney Chaim Bleicher. “There’s been an increase in attacks in recent days and this is apparently a worrying trend that must be met with a decisive response.”

The police are investigating the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)